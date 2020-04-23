Thai man shoots wife in head after she refused him liquor money

A man shot dead his wife as she lay next to their baby on Wednesday (April 22) after she refused to buy him more liquor.

Yee San Police Station in Samut Songkhram province was notified of the incident before daybreak by a relative of the victim. The alleged killer was still on the run on Wednesday.

Officers arrived at the scene to discover the body of Yupaporn Poonpipit, 36, lying with a gunshot wound to her head as their nine-month-old baby boy cried next to her corpse.

The dead woman was found with Bt700 (S$31) still clutched in her hand. The shell from an 11mm-calibre pistol was also found at the scene.

Police learned that the couple were vendors whose business had been suspended during the pandemic crisis, leaving them without any income. Police named the husband as Winai Maila-or, 35, who was reportedly a regular drinker.

A witness said that he saw Winai argue with Yupaporn after she refused to give money to buy liquor and then heard gunshots, before Winai drove away from the house.