Thai man struck by lightning drowns in reservoir

A man struck by lighting, fell and drowned in a local reservoir in Buriram province.

The man's body was found on Saturday (July 25) morning.

On Friday, Nang Rong Police Station was informed that a man was struck by lightning and had drowned in the local reservoir located in Buriram’s Nong Rong district.

The dead man was identified as Thiwa Wichaikul, aged 44.

After hours of search involving rescuers and divers, his body was retrieved from the reservoir at 1am on Saturday.

Vinai Kongsak, 50, the assistant to Khok Pluang village chief, said that they were fishing on Friday evening when the rubber boat they were in was struck by lightning and everyone in the boat fell into the water.

Thiwa lost consciousness. Vinai said he had tried to carry Thiwa ashore but he drowned along the way.