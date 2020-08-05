Thai man surrenders after allegedly gunning down wife and stepson

A restaurant owner in Maha Sarakham province allegedly shot dead his wife and stepson before surrendering to police at the crime scene.

Muang Maha Sarakham police was alerted to a shooting incident at a restaurant on Mahachai Damri Road in Maha Sarakham's Muang district on Wednesday (May 6) evening.

When police arrived at the scene, the alleged shooter, later identified as Udomsak Thepharat, 31, owner of "Nai Hua Krua Pak Tai" restaurant, had locked himself up in the building.

Udomsak reportedly fired a round to warn officials against getting too close.

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network

Police found Udomsak's nephew Pholkrit Chukerd, 18, who had been shot in the back, lying in front of the building. He was rushed to Maha Sarakham Hospital and is now stable.

Over 100 police cordoned off the area, while negotiators spent around three hours talking to the alleged shooter to turn himself in.

After Udomsak surrendered, police found the dead bodies of his wife Pranit Khong-in, 43, with gunshots to the head and neck, and Pranit's son, Thanit Khong-in, 23, with gunshots to the head and chest.

Udomsak also surrendered the 9mm CZ handgun reportedly used in the killings.

Witnesses told police that they heard loud quarrelling from the building between the restaurant owner and his wife before several gunshots were fired, followed by his nephew Pholkrit running away from the restaurant with an injury.

Neighbours reportedly said that they had heard the couple often fight about debts that Pranit had incurred.