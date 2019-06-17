Thai man tries to poison family who forced him to stop gaming

A 29-year-old man in Si Sa Ket, angry at being forced to stop playing video games at home, attempted to poison his family by pouring pesticide into the household water container, his mother has revealed.

No one was injured.

But his mother, Suban Duanjan, 51, said the incident had left her worried and under great stress.

"My son was playing a game on his phone with loud noise at the middle of the night on June 12 when his stepfather unplugged him from the modem," she said.

The family noticed there was something wrong with the water before a tragedy occurred.

It's estimated that millions of youngsters around the world are addicted to games. The World Health Organisation in March formally recognised gaming disorder as a behavioural addiction.

Gaming disorder is defined as the inability to stop playing even though it interferes with one's family relationships, school, work and sleep.

