Thai man who fatally assaulted girlfriend under 24-hour police hospital watch

Police on Monday confirmed to the court that they would soon bring Krissanachok "Ole Wanjeab" Chaichana, 30, to apply for a court-issued detention order for the alleged fatal assault of his live-in 21-year-old girlfriend during an argument on the night of September 5.

He is now under a 24-hour police watch while being treated at a hospital, said Phetchkasem superintendent Pol Colonel Wutthichai Thaiwat.

Krissanachok was apprehended at 2am on September 7 at a roadside spot on Rama II Road in Bangkok inside the victim's Toyota Yaris car, as he tried to commit suicide by drinking toilet cleaning chemical and slitting his wrists. He is now in a stable condition at Kasemrat Hospital, and the court has approved an arrest warrant on the charge of deadly assault.

Police are waiting for a doctor's update on the suspect's condition to determine when they could bring him to apply for the court's detention order.