Thai man's multiple suicide threats after wife refuses sex driving rescue volunteers up the wall

Rescue volunteers in Chonburi's Samet district are frustrated with the repeated threats of a man to kill himself every time his wife rejects his advances at night.

On June 9, Samet Police Station was notified of a man trying to jump from a flyover in front of a shopping mall in the district and sent its officers to the scene.

They found a 43-year-old man standing on the edge of the flyover looking down at the road where cars were passing while bystanders watched the scene with shock.

The policemen teamed up with rescue volunteers to bring the man to safety. When questioned, the man reportedly said that his wife had declined to sleep with him at night.

Amnui Wasasiri, a rescue volunteer, said the man had threatened to kill himself in public places seven times and every time the reason was he could not be intimate with his wife.

He said the man's actions were aimed at seeking attention and useless but he had to come and rescue the man in any circumstance since it was his duty.