Thai mechanic, 25, killed after being ejected from car in 'high-speed' crash

A Nok Air mechanic was killed in a car crash on the Patumwan tollway in Bangkok early this morning (Sept 23) when he was thrown out of his vehicle after it slammed into a barrier.

On being notified at 3am, police, paramedic teams from King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital and rescue volunteers dashed to the accident scene on Chalerm Maha Nakhon Expressway.

His blue BMW was broken into two from the impact of the heavy crash and his body was found on the ground. He was later identified as Thitikul Muanthom, a 25-year-old mechanic at Nok Air.

His brother said Thitikul was returning from Thong Lor to his home in Thonburi when the accident took place.

The police believe Thitikul was driving at high speed and lost control, leading to the crash. They are awaiting an autopsy report and footage from surveillance cameras to confirm their belief.