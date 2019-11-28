Thai medical authorities issue warning on recreational 'Magic Paper' hallucinogen

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network
The Nation/Asia News Network

The Department of Medical Services' deputy director-general Dr Manus Photaporn on Tuesday (November 26) issued a warning about a form of recreational drug called "magic paper" or "death stamp", which is popular among foreign tourists.

"Magic paper is basically blotter paper with drops of Lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD or acid), which is a type-one narcotic substance with hallucinogenic effects," he said.

"It will be cut into small pieces like postal stamps, decorated with various patterns and colors, and consumed by placing it under the tongue. The drug will take effect within 30-90 minutes and lasts 8-12 hours."

According to Manus, users of magic paper will experience dilated pupils, rises in body temperature, blood pressure and heart rate, loss of appetite, sweating and shaking.

The drug will also cause hallucinations and paranoia, which could lead to self-harm or attacks on others and, in severe cases, suicide.

Dr Sarayut Boonchaipanichwattana, director of The Princess Mother National Institute on Drug Abuse Treatment (PMNIDAT), added that while there are as yet no reports of widespread use in Thailand, magic papers are occasionally found among foreign tourists visiting the country.

"We do however feel it necessary to warn other parties and raise their level of understanding. Parents need not to be panic yet, but should keep a close eye on their children's behaviour," he added. "If you have any questions regarding drug abuse, please contact drug hotline 1165 or visit our website: www.pmindat.go.th."

More about
Thailand Drugs

