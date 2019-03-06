Thai medical museum removes 'cannibal' sign from corpse of Chinese killer on display

Siriraj Medical Museum has removed a "cannibal" sign from a glass box containing the embalmed corpse of alleged Chinese serial killer Si Quey after an online campaign to restore his dignity.

Dr Prasit Watanapa, dean of Mahidol University's Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital, said on Friday that in order to comply with the public demand, the museum has removed the problematic sign.

Prasit said that the museum is now working on an information board, which will contain all the details about Si Quey's criminal cases - including circumstances of each murder case, the evidence, and the court verdicts - to inform the museum's visitors about his historic cases.

The issue over the violation of Si Quey's dignity became a hot online topic earlier this month after Twitter user @ChangeSiam kicked off a debate over whether Siriraj Medical Museum should stop displaying the corpse along with a label stating that he was a cannibal.