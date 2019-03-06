Thai medical museum removes 'cannibal' sign from corpse of Chinese killer on display

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network
The Nation/Asia News Network

Siriraj Medical Museum has removed a "cannibal" sign from a glass box containing the embalmed corpse of alleged Chinese serial killer Si Quey after an online campaign to restore his dignity.

Dr Prasit Watanapa, dean of Mahidol University's Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital, said on Friday that in order to comply with the public demand, the museum has removed the problematic sign.

Prasit said that the museum is now working on an information board, which will contain all the details about Si Quey's criminal cases - including circumstances of each murder case, the evidence, and the court verdicts - to inform the museum's visitors about his historic cases.

The issue over the violation of Si Quey's dignity became a hot online topic earlier this month after Twitter user @ChangeSiam kicked off a debate over whether Siriraj Medical Museum should stop displaying the corpse along with a label stating that he was a cannibal.

Many netizens echoed in agreement, with over 10,000 putting their names on an online petition at change.org calling on the hospital to arrange a proper funeral for Si Quey, granting him some respect after more than 60 years of public humiliation.

Si Quey was a Chinese migrant who moved to Thailand shortly after the end of World War II. Though he was blamed for the murder of seven children between 1954 and 1958 in Prachuap Khiri Khan, Nakhon Pathom, Bangkok and Rayong, he was only found guilty of one murder in Rayong.

He was sentenced to death by firing squad in September 1959, and after he was killed, the Siriraj Medical School asked to use his body for autopsy study. Later, the body was embalmed and put on display with the label "cannibal" at Siriraj Medical Museum.

More about

Hospitals Thailand Museums & galleries
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Fire at Bangkok&#039;s Chatuchak market destroys 120 shops
Fire at Bangkok's Chatuchak market destroys 120 shops
Debt collector in Singapore puts on traditional funeral garments to &#039;beg&#039; for $170,000
Debt collector in Singapore puts on traditional funeral garments to 'beg' for $170,000
China mum beats 9-year-old son to death for not doing homework, losing phone
China mum beats 9-year-old son to death for not doing homework, losing phone
Let her pay: Woman who destroyed glass door draws criticism online
Let her pay: Woman who destroyed glass door draws criticism online
Did Keanu Reeves really call himself a &#039;lonely guy&#039;? Publicist claims interview was &#039;fabricated&#039;
Did Keanu Reeves really call himself a 'lonely guy'? Publicist claims interview was 'fabricated'
Elderly man injured after chair gives way at newly upgraded Teck Ghee hawker centre
Elderly man injured after chair gives way at newly upgraded Teck Ghee hawker centre
Nicholas Tse&#039;s sister has a baby girl, but who&#039;s the father?
Nicholas Tse's sister has a baby girl, but who's the father?
Hong Kong actor Keith Lee dies of liver cancer aged 69
Hong Kong actor Keith Lee dies of liver cancer aged 69
Why are Chinese workers so unpopular in Southeast Asia?
Why are Chinese workers so unpopular in Southeast Asia?
HSA issues alert on &#039;weight loss&#039; products after woman suffers severe heart failure
HSA issues alert on 'weight loss' products after woman suffers severe heart failure
Father in China donates 6-day-old daughter&#039;s organs
Father in China donates 6-day-old daughter's organs
Fighter jets escort Scoot flight after bomb scare
Fighter jets escort Scoot flight after bomb scare

LIFESTYLE

Just opened June 2019: New restaurants and bars in Singapore this month
Just opened June 2019: New restaurants and bars in Singapore this month
Good deals must share June 3-9: Free Texas Chicken, Casuarina Chicken Briyani and Bak Chor Mee for Liverpool fans
Good deals must share June 3-9: Free Texas Chicken, Casuarina Chicken Briyani and Bak Chor Mee for Liverpool fans
Free memberships with cool perks that every Singaporean should have
Free memberships with cool perks that every Singaporean should have
7 online shopping hacks that all Singaporeans should use to save money
7 online shopping hacks that all Singaporeans should use to save money

Home Works

House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover&#039;s dream come true
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover's dream come true
House tour: Home in Brazil built on land that measures only 4m in width
House tour: Home in Brazil built on land that measures only 4m in width

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Din Tai Fung chef shows us the proper way to eat a xiao long bao
Din Tai Fung chef shows us the proper way to eat a xiao long bao
Jewel Changi Airport&#039;s massive playground opens June 10 - but be prepared to pay up to $54 for the full experience
Jewel Changi Airport's massive playground opens June 10 - but be prepared to pay up to $54
Thomas Ong not involved in alleged misappropriation of charity funds in Cambodia
Thomas Ong not involved in alleged misappropriation of charity funds in Cambodia
Woman in India decapitated after headphones suspected to have been entangled with lift door
Woman in India decapitated after headphones suspected to have been entangled with lift door

SERVICES