Thai men can now volunteer to join the army

Thai men who haven’t been conscripted or recruited but want to join the military can register online via www.rcm64.rta.mi.th until Feb 28.

This is the first time that the Army is giving Thai men a chance to voluntarily join the services.

Colonel Sirichan Ngathong, deputy Army spokesperson, said this move is in line with the Defence Ministry’s policy to introduce reforms, adding that the aim is to recruit 10,000 military officers this year.

“Once the registration is closed, registrants must report to the selection committee on March 5. Those selected must report to the Army in May,” she said.

She said those eligible will be given a choice on how many years they want to spend in the Army based on their education background. They can also choose the unit they want to serve under based on their domicile.

“If registrants serve two years and meet qualifications, they will be given a chance to sit for entrance exams to enrol in the Army’s school for non-commissioned officers,” she added.