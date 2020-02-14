Thai minister explains why some cruise ships welcome

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network
The Nation/Asia News Network

The government allowed two cruise ships, the Seabourn Ovation and Quantum of the Seas, to dock at Phuket because the majority of the 2,000 passengers aboard each were European, Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said this week.

The Westerdam has been denied permission to berth at Laem Chabang Port in Chonburi because most of its passengers are from Hong Kong and the Chinese mainland, and China is dealing with an outbreak of the coronavirus COVID-19, he said.

The Ovation and Quantum have been turned away nowhere else, whereas the Westerdam is struggling to find a place anywhere to land, he added.

As well, Anutin said, the Ovation and Quantum's stays in Phuket were for only 10 hours.

Trisulee Trisaranakul, a deputy government spokeswoman, said the Ovation's medics reported that no passenger had shown symptoms of the virus anywhere along its voyage.

Thailand has no measure for restriction passenger ships' travels, she said, but the ministry was obliged to follow safety procedures and earn the public's confidence.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.

More about
Wuhan virus coronavirus Outbreaks and Epidemics Thailand Cruise

TRENDING

Hunt on for &#039;patient zero&#039; who spread coronavirus globally from Singapore
Hunt on for 'patient zero' who spread coronavirus globally from Singapore
MasterChef Australia judge&#039;s restaurant empire collapses
MasterChef Australia judge's restaurant empire collapses
Man who killed friend in crash took brother&#039;s car and fled scene
Man who killed friend in crash took brother's car and fled scene
Doctor recommends making your own cloth face mask with air &#039;filter&#039; - here&#039;s how to do it
Doctor recommends making your own cloth face mask with air 'filter' - here's how to do it
Here are Singtel&#039;s price plans for the new Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra
Here are Singtel's price plans for the new Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra
6 credit cards you should use as your EZ-Link card
6 credit cards you should use as your EZ-Link card
&#039;Crazy fun&#039; family makes epic music video featuring 60 relatives for Chinese New Year
'Crazy fun' family makes epic music video featuring 60 relatives for Chinese New Year
&#039;How to spread Wuhan&#039;: Police identify youths in supermarket video prank
'How to spread Wuhan': Police identify youths in supermarket video prank
Singaporean women share their worst Tinder date stories
Singaporean women share their worst Tinder date stories
Singapore, Malaysia to join hands on several fronts in fight against coronavirus outbreak
Singapore, Malaysia to join hands on several fronts in fight against coronavirus outbreak
Taiwanese man sends boss photo of corpse to apply for leave
Taiwanese man sends boss photo of corpse to apply for leave
Coronavirus: Wuhan doctors battle outbreak in diapers as masks rub their faces raw
Coronavirus: Wuhan doctors battle outbreak in diapers as masks rub their faces raw

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Singapore couples share how breaking up made their relationship stronger
Singapore couples in long-term relationships share how breaking up made their love grow stronger
Could my diet be causing my miscarriages?
Could my diet be causing my miscarriages?
Forever alone? Tips to dining solo in Singapore for the self-conscious
Why I like eating alone: Tips for the self-conscious Singaporean
I tried singing with a live band in front of an audience at this new karaoke joint and it made me feel like a superstar
I tried singing with a live band in front of an audience at this new karaoke joint and it made me feel like a superstar

Home Works

House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Filipino man wins Valentine&#039;s Day with anti-coronavirus bouquet
Filipino man wins Valentine's Day with anti-coronavirus bouquet
Paranoid or responsible? Driver puts up barrier in car to keep virus at bay
Paranoid or responsible? Driver puts up barrier in car to keep virus at bay
Hong Kong men smash car window to steal N95 masks
Hong Kong men smash car window to steal N95 masks
Mask-wearing cat becomes internet star during coronavirus outbreak
Mask-wearing cat becomes internet star during coronavirus outbreak

SERVICES