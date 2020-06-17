Thai ministry 'sorry' for hit-and-run incident, vows to punish driver

Once the clip of an official, flag-bearing government vehicle hitting and pushing a car off the road on Monday (June 15) went viral, the Agriculture and Cooperatives Ministry's permanent secretary issued an apology on Tuesday saying the driver will be questioned and reprimanded for his action.

The car that was nearly hit was bringing back a soldier and a pharmacist from Chantaburi, where they had gone to teach people how to make hand-sanitising gel. The duo had captured the incident on their phones.

A clip of the accident has gone viral on social media. The car appeared to be that of a high-ranking official, while the rest of the cars in the caravan carried the Agriculture and Cooperatives Ministry's permanent-secretary's insignia.

Pol General Krisana Pattanacharoen, deputy spokesperson of Royal Thai Police, had said earlier that police would look into the case to see if it was under police supervision.