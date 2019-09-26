Thai model arrested over death of woman in sex case

The mysterious death of the popular "pretties" model Lunlabelle has gripped the Thai public.
PHOTO: Instagram
The Nation/Asia News Network

Male model Rachadech "Nam Oon" Wongthabutr has been brought into police custody under a court-issued arrest warrant over three criminal charges in relation to the death last week of a 25-year-old "pretties" model widely referred to by her nickname "Lunlabelle".

Police are extending their investigation with the aim of also netting other suspects, Metropolitan Police Bureau chief Pol Lt-General Sutthipong Wongpin told the press on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old Rachadech was arrested on Tuesday night as he filled the tank at a gas station on Ratchadapisek-Tha Phra Road with his mother in the car.

Rachadech, who was identified as the last person to be with the victim, denied the warrant's three charges of alleged illegal detention resulting in another person's death, taking away another person for a lewd act and molesting another person.

He maintained his innocence throughout a five-hour interrogation, while insisting that he did not realise that Lunlabelle might have been already dead at the time that he took her to his condominium in the Talad Plu area, Sutthipong told the press conference at the Bukhalo Police Station.

Rachadech later left her in the condo lobby in the early hours of September 17.

Police in Thailand have charged male model Ratchadech Wongtabut in a widely discussed case involving the death of Thitima Noraphanpiphat. PHOTOS: Instagram

On Tuesday, Metropolitan Police Area 8 chief Pol Maj-General Samrit Tongtao told reporters that the autopsy report initially cited the victim's time of death as being somewhere between 3pm and 7pm.

Samrit declined to comment about biometric information obtained from the smartwatch that the victim was wearing on September 16. At the time, she was at a private party after being hired to pour drinks and entertain the guests.

Samrit confirmed that the smartwatch, which has not yet been confirmed as qualifying as a medically certified device, would be included as evidence.

A police source, however, said the smartwatch's biometric information was available until 5pm, which was around the time that Rachadech posted a video of her passed out at the party.

If 5pm was later deemed to be when her heart had stopped, that would mean she was already dead by the time Rachadech took her to his condo room. She was there for six hours before he took her down to the lobby and left her.

The hosts of the private party, brothers Nathee Sathitpongsathaporn and Chaiyapol Panna, told reporters that they would let justice run its course so the wrongdoer(s) would be punished.

The brothers have vowed their innocence in the death of Lunlabelle in front of the shrine of a supernatural being.

They have also insisted that they did nothing wrong at the party, which some people have said it allegedly involved lewd acts and drugs.

Earlier this week, Samrit told reporters that the initial autopsy result found a high level of alcohol in Lunlabelle's blood, suggesting she may have died from alcohol intoxication. No narcotics were found in the body.

The initial result also did not find body fluids from another person in her body.

The mysterious death of the popular "pretties" model Lunlabelle has gripped the Thai public and netizens as a stream of viral CCTV footage and video clips, as well as other clues, have come out.

This case has also exposed the entertainment business world where product-presenting models known as "pretties" make their living as "party entertainers" in exchange for high wages despite the risks to their personal safety.

More about
deaths Models Alcohol abuse

TRENDING

Joanne Peh goes nude for Last Madame sex scene
Joanne Peh goes nude for Last Madame sex scene
China auntie opens plane emergency door because it was too stuffy
China auntie opens plane emergency door because it was too stuffy
Molester from NUS receives probation, judge says &#039;minor intrusions&#039;
Molester from NUS receives probation, judge says 'minor intrusions'
Will Roy Chiu finally find love with Janine Chang?
Will Roy Chiu finally find love with Janine Chang?
Singaporean thumb drive inventor Henn Tan, 3 others charged with cheating, falsifying accounts
Singaporean thumb drive inventor Henn Tan, 3 others charged with cheating, falsifying accounts
Video of PMA rider propping feet up against MRT door leads to all sorts of sentiments from netizens
Video of PMA rider propping feet up against MRT door leads to all sorts of sentiments from netizens
Thai model arrested over death of woman in sex case
Thai model arrested over death of woman in sex case
Chinese mum almost kills baby after delaying emergency C-section for auspicious date
Chinese mum almost kills baby after delaying emergency C-section for auspicious date
Singaporean influencer posts seemingly racist Insta story update over F1 weekend
Singaporean influencer posts seemingly racist Insta story update over F1 weekend
Rosamund Kwan looks old at 57th birthday party, netizen calls her &#039;scary&#039; and a &#039;witch&#039;
Rosamund Kwan looks old at 57th birthday party, netizen calls her 'scary' and a 'witch'
Did someone order extra blessings? Foodpanda rider spotted stealing Tua Pek Kong from altar
Did someone order extra blessings? Foodpanda rider spotted stealing Tua Pek Kong from altar
&#039;I didn&#039;t think you&#039;d be so wild&#039;: Andy Lau tells Singapore fans at sold-out concert
Andy Lau jokes he's not allowed to speak Cantonese in Singapore

LIFESTYLE

Get Out!!...and join a circus right here in Singapore
Get Out!!...and join a circus right here in Singapore
100 free Burger+ breakfast toasts at Wisma &amp; other deals this week
100 free Burger+ breakfast toasts at Wisma & other deals this week
Cafes in Singapore that&#039;ll make you believe you&#039;re overseas
Cafes in Singapore that'll make you believe you're overseas
This Singaporean guy shares how it&#039;s like as a contestant on a dating show in China
This Singaporean guy shares how it's like as a contestant on a dating show in China

Home Works

A room with not much natural light? Here&#039;s what to do
A room with not much natural light? Here's what to do
A tidy Muji-style jumbo HDB in Ang Mo Kio
A tidy Muji-style jumbo HDB in Ang Mo Kio
How to keep your bathroom clean longer
How to keep your bathroom clean longer
8 trendy Taobao buys to make your home look the way you want
8 trendy Taobao buys to make your home look the way you want

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Smoker in US refuses to put out cigarette, gets sprayed with fire extinguisher
Smoker in US refuses to put out cigarette, gets sprayed with fire extinguisher
4-year-old M&#039;sian girl breaks leg after falling from ferris wheel
4-year-old M'sian girl breaks leg after falling from ferris wheel
Vicki Zhao smitten by local &#039;Ah Ge&#039; Li Nanxing as a young girl
Vicki Zhao smitten by local 'Ah Ge' Li Nanxing as a young girl
Baby wrongly aborted in Seoul after doctor mixes up patients
Baby wrongly aborted in Seoul after doctor mixes up patients

SERVICES