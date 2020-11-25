Thai monk dies after stepping into path of speeding train

A 55-year-old monk in Si Sa Ket province was killed after stepping into the path of a train at 10.30am on Tuesday (Nov 24).

Police reported that the body was dismembered by the accident, which happened at a provincial train station. Passengers at the station were shocked by the horrifying event.

Eyewitnesses said the monk jumped on to the tracks and stood still with his arms wide open as the speeding train approached. They said there was no time to save the man.

Police are investigating the case, but no motivation has been offered for the suicide.