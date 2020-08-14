Thai monk locks himself in dog cage in protest after receiving noise complaints

The monk of Wat Kho Suppharat temple in Angthong province locked himself in a cage at 10am on Thursday (Aug13) after officials from the Supreme Sangha showed up to punish him for allegedly disturbing locals with his loud sermons.

However, local residents surrounded the cage to show that they fully supported the 61-year-old monk and denied complaining about his loud sermons.

They also said that no investigation had been initiated and it was unfair that the officials were ordered to punish the abbot.

Monk Nopparat Thongyoi said he felt like he was facing injustice and decided to lock himself in a dog cage as a symbolic protest.