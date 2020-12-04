Thai monks wade through floodwaters to deliver aid packages

Monks from Wat Tha Sathon in Surat Thani province have volunteered to help people affected by the severe flood in Nakhon Si Thammarat province.

On Thursday (Dec 3), pictures of monks helping victims in the disaster-hit areas of the southern province were published on the Internet.

They delivered aid packages, which included food and water to people who were stranded due to water-logging, and later monitored the situation whether they could do something more.

Some 500 kilograms of rice, 500 cans of canned fish, 600 packs of semi-instant noodles and 600 bottles of water were given to help the flood victims.