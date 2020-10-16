Thai mother demands answers over her baby's mysterious death

A mother in Ayutthaya province is demanding to know why her month-old baby died immediately after he was injected with an antibiotic for diarrhoea.

The mother filed a complaint at Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Police Station on Wednesday saying that a doctor at the hospital where her baby was admitted claimed the child had died from choking on milk.

She later travelled to Thammasat University Hospital in Pathum Thani to deliver her child’s body for autopsy to determine the real cause of death.

She said the doctor said her baby, who was suffering from serious diarrhoea, had an infection and had to be admitted to hospital for at least a week to be given a course of antibiotics.

The mother said a nurse gave the baby his first antibiotic injection while he was feeding and within a minute he went into spasms and died. The medical staff said the boy had died from choking on milk.