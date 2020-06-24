Thai mother saves son from slithering danger

A young boy's drink that his mum bought for him at a shopping mall in Samut Songkhram suddenly came alive when a centipede slithered out of the straw just as he was preparing to take a large slurp.

The horrified mother, Lalita Pollachom, on Monday (June 22) posted a photograph of the creepy crawly floating about in the drink on her Facebook page.

She said just as her 4-year-old son was about to use the straw she noticed there was something inside, and upon poking the straw she caught sight of the insect.

She said she returned to the shop and demanded a refund, before sharing her experience so others are aware of the dangers lurking in store-bought drinks.