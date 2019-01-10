Thai mum in 'missing baby' case confesses child 'stopped breathing'

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network
The Nation/Asia News Network

Issaraporn "Oil" Foyleung, the 22-year-old mother of an 18-day-old boy named "IL", reported to police in Sukhothai province that her baby had gone missing when she left it alone at home to go to the toilet on September 26. 

On Monday morning (September 30), the baby's body was found behind the house. Issaraporn's father said he noticed a foul odour near the house and followed the smell which led him to the baby's corpse.  

Initially, police suspected someone may have had conflicts with the family, but later realised that Issaraporn's testimony was suspicious.

Upon checking her Line messages, investigators found she was lying about staying with the baby at all times.  

Later she confessed that she was with the baby when it stopped breathing, so she decided to hide its body in a closet, adding that she decided to create a scene when the body began smelling. 

Police officers are also collecting more evidence and investigating everyone involved in the incident.

More about
Thailand baby death crime

TRENDING

Malaysian man marries 2 women at the same time
Malaysian man marries 2 women at the same time
Hong Kong protester in serious condition after being shot by police in the chest
Hong Kong protester in serious condition after being shot by police in the chest
Shopping malls in KL that are not KLCC, Berjaya Times Square and Sungei Wang Plaza
Shopping malls in KL that are not KLCC, Berjaya Times Square and Sungei Wang Plaza
Kym Ng challenges TV queen Zoe Tay to an acting showdown
Kym Ng challenges TV queen Zoe Tay to an acting showdown
Indonesian girl, 11, jumps off motorcycle to escape from sexually abusive stepfather
Indonesian girl, 11, jumps off motorcycle to escape from sexually abusive stepfather
Homeowner squeaks displeasure over otters feasting on prized koi
Homeowner squeaks displeasure over otters feasting on prized koi
Bubble tea with Mark Lee, pig trotters with Jack Neo next for fried chicken mogul Nono?
Bubble tea with Mark Lee, pig trotters with Jack Neo next for fried chicken mogul Nono?
Socialite Jamie Chua&#039;s biggest designer bag regrets are all Chanels - an expert shares the best and worst bags to invest in
Socialite Jamie Chua's biggest designer bag regrets are all Chanels - an expert shares the best and worst bags to invest in
Meme roundup: All the dank parodies about the NUS molester who escaped jail time
Meme roundup: All the dank parodies about the NUS molester who escaped jail time
TOC editor Terry Xu applies to bring in PM Lee Hsien Loong&#039;s siblings in lawsuit
TOC editor Terry Xu applies to bring in PM Lee Hsien Loong's siblings in lawsuit
PMD battery catches fire while charging in Marsiling flat, elderly man taken to hospital
PMD battery catches fire while charging in Marsiling flat, elderly man taken to hospital
My son doesn&#039;t want me to wear a bikini, says Zoe Tay
My son doesn't want me to wear a bikini, says Zoe Tay

LIFESTYLE

7 space-saving appliances that will make your HDB flat feel infinitely bigger
7 space-saving appliances that will make your HDB flat feel infinitely bigger
The cost of vice: How expensive are alcohol &amp; cigarettes in the long-run?
The cost of vice: How expensive are alcohol & cigarettes in the long-run?
How to hire a maid in Singapore: Costs &amp; fees of a domestic helper (2019)
How to hire a maid in Singapore: Costs & fees of a domestic helper (2019)
Free 4th night stay at Conrad hotels, 10,000 free cups of coffee from 7-Eleven &amp; other deals this week
Free 4th night stay at Conrad hotels, 10,000 free cups of coffee from 7-Eleven & other deals this week

Home Works

HDB entryways that will make you rethink your own
HDB entryways that will make you rethink your own
5 things to look out for when purchasing HDB resale flat
5 things to look out for when purchasing HDB resale flat
7 popular interior design trends that Singapore millennials would love for their home
7 popular interior design trends that Singapore millennials would love for their home
9 things every first-time HDB homeowner must know before renovating their flat
9 things every first-time HDB homeowner must know before renovating their flat

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Singaporean influencer Mongabong says people warned her about being friends with Xiaxue
Singaporean influencer Mongabong says people warned her about being friends with Xiaxue
Malaysian teacher staples 10-year-old boy&#039;s ear for not doing his homework
Malaysian teacher staples 10-year-old boy's ear for not doing his homework
Internet sensation The Try Guys, missing one, dying to try laksa. But durian...
Internet sensation The Try Guys, missing one, dying to try laksa. But durian...
This baby-faced Filipino teacher is actually 23
This baby-faced Filipino teacher is actually 23

SERVICES