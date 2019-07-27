Thai nanny in court over comatose toddler

A 34-year-old Thai nanny appeared in court on Friday charged with assaulting a two-year-old boy who is now fighting for his life.

Mayuree Tuangkesorn was taken by police to the Samut Prakan provincial court, where they applied for her first 12-day detention period.

The boy's mother Piangkhamporn Boonpat, 33, filed a police complaint with the Phra Samut Chedi police on July 22 against Mayuree, under whose care she had place her son 12 days earlier.

Her complaint came after she was informed by Phra Samut Chedi Sawatyanon Hospital that her son was in a serious condition with traces of having been bitten and hit. By then Mayuree had disappeared and the mother was convinced she was responsible for the injuries.