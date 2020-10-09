Thai navy helicopter lands in river, 3 injured

A navy helicopter transporting personnel from the Princess Mother’s Medical Volunteer Foundation mistakenly landed in the Uttaradit’s Nan River on Thursday evening.

The helicopter had taken off from Kanchanaburi and was heading to Uttaradit.

There were 10 people onboard, including two pilots, two mechanics and six medical personnel from the foundation.

Both pilots and one foundation staff member sustained injuries and were sent to Nampad Hospital. The patients were to be transferred to the Army’s Vichaiyut Hospital on Friday.