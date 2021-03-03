Thai navy to the rescue as cats trapped on sinking ship, crew safe

Facebook user “Nookool.b” on Tuesday posted photos of six navy officials rescuing four cats from the Phamonsin Nava 10 fishing ship, which had earlier caught fire and began to sink about 13 kilometres off Adang Island in Satun.

“When Navy sailors approached the burning ship to inspect it for any oil spillage as it began sinking, they noticed four cats stranded on board,” Nookool.b wrote. “They carried each cat on their backs and swam back to the Navy vessel until every cat was rescued.”

Apart from being dehydrated, the four felines suffered no injuries and are reportedly in a healthy condition.

All eight of the ship’s crew, who had reportedly jumped off the sinking vessel and into the sea before the Navy arrived, were rescued by a passing fishing ship.