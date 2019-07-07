Thai 'net idol' arrested over online porn group

Bangkok police have arrested a “net idol” for allegedly running a clandestine online group where pornography was sold and gambling promoted.

A police source said on Sunday that Jindarat “Amp” Seripaiboonsap, 32, had been arrested two days earlier at a home on Phetchkasen Soi 48 in Phasi Charoen district.

She faces charges involving inviting people to gamble online and performing lewd shows for members to watch on the Line app at a cost of Bt1,000 ($44) per 10 clips or Bt10,000 per year.

Police also served her with an outstanding arrest warrant over a second-hand-car scam issued in April by a Chon Buri court.

Police claim Jindarat confessed to being the wanted person in the car-fraud case and to performing obscene live shows, though she said her income came mainly from selling clothes online.

Police however found that Bt10 million had passed through her bank accounts.

Chon Buri police will handle the fraud charge while Phayathai police in Bangkok gather more evidence stemming from the porn and gambling accusations.