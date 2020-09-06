Thai netizens angered after man and woman endanger child for entertainment

A man and a woman, presumably the parents of a toddler that they took on a precarious motorbike ride, have been slammed by Thai netizens.

A clip of the couple riding a motorbike with their baby in the bike’s basket was posted on the Red Skull Variety Facebook page.

In the clip, the couple appeared to find the “experiment” entertaining, though the woman kept telling the man to be careful.

The man drove the bike for nearly four minutes, and stopped when the baby nearly fell out of the basket.

The clip provoked many condemning comments from infuriated netizens.