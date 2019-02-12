Thai netizens blast selfie-crazy tourists trampling on flower bed

Netizens slammed tourists visiting Farm Festival on The Hill 2019 in Chiang Rai province after a photo uploaded online showed many of them ignoring warning signs and stepping on a flower bed.

The event was organised as a music festival and a photo showed visitors stepping on a flower bed to take selfies, ignoring a sign barring them from entering the area.

Facebook user Waruwat Torkaew posted the photo recently with a caustic caption that said: "What language should be used for these people to understand that nobody is allowed to enter the area? Do as you please is such a Thai​ thing."