Thai nurse killed as truck crashes into her car

A nurse was crushed to death while her father was severely injured in Saraburi when a truck, reportedly trying to run a red light, crashed into their car.

Police found Nakhon Phimton, 57, stuck in the car and his daughter, Natsamon Phimton, 27, who was killed in the accident. Meenai Chatchawan, 33, the driver of the 10-wheel truck was detained at the accident scene.

Nakhon was stuck in the car and lost consciousness. Rescue volunteers had to use equipment to pull him out of the car and send him to hospital.

Witnesses said they saw the father and his daughter had stopped their car at the intersection and turned the right light on. Then, a ten-wheel truck came at high speed, as if to run a red light.

The driver lost control and the truck flipped over.

Police were collecting evidence to charge the driver with reckless driving leading to the death of another.