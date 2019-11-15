Thai opposition party seeks end to mandatory military conscription

Members of the opposition Future Forward Party led by party-list MP Lt-Gen Pongsakorn Rodchomphu have submitted a draft for a revised Conscription Act calling for military service to be voluntary except in dire circumstances.

Pongsakorn announced on Thursday (November 14) that the proposal was submitted via the Secretariat of the House of Representatives to House Speaker Chuan Leekpai in the hope it will become an amendment to the Conscription Act BE 2497.

He said Future Forward believed the existing legislation in effect since 1954 had to be changed to mirror modern social attitudes.

"We strongly believe military service should be voluntary rather than mandatory. Mandatory conscription should come into effect only in wartime or in states of emergency. Otherwise it is a violation of an individual's rights."

The proposed draft would replace mandatory conscription for males aged 21 years old with voluntary admission for persons aged 18-40.