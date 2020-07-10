Thai parents devastated to find their child drowned near school

It was heartbreak for two parents when they found that the child they had come to pick up from kindergarten had drowned because the school did not have enough teachers to watch over all the children.

The incident took place on Wednesday (July 8) in Sa Kaeo province, and Wang Nam Yen police was notified of the tragedy at 10am.

Officers arrived at the school to inspect the bodies of two young students of the Ban Tha Tasi School, which had been fished out of the pond by villagers.

The children, identified as Thanakorn, three, and Peerawat, four, were believed to have been dead for more than an hour. They were students of Anuban 1 and Anuban 2, classes that did not have a supervisor.

Ban Tha Tasi School’s management said that since the school has just reopened, and they did not have enough staff to watch over all the children. The bodies were found by an older child who had gone hunting for the two and found them floating in the pond.

The parents said they were not angry and understood that their children must have been mischievous, while the school promised to be more cautious to prevent a similar tragedy.