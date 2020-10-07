Thai parents furious after new CCTV footage shows teacher stripping girl

New CCTV footage showing the infamous “Khru Jum” stripping a girl naked in front of a foreign male teacher has further angered parents.

The girl’s mother showed up at Chaiyapruek Police Station on Wednesday to file a complaint against Sarasas Witaed Ratchapruek School teacher Ornuma “Khru Jum” Plodprong for sexually assaulting her daughter by removing the child’s pants in full view of a Filipino teacher.

The mother said removing a child’s clothes in front of her classmates was unacceptable, and worse when an adult male is present because he may get aroused by the naked child.

The mother refused to accept the teacher’s apology, saying, “Apologies and school fees refunds doesn’t mean parents won’t take action against the school.”

The teacher, meanwhile, is suing parents for hitting her after seeing footage of her abusing their children.