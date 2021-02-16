Thai PM defends police over violence at protest

BANGKOK - Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has defended the police over violence on Saturday’s (13 Feb) pro-democracy protest in Bangkok, saying they were only doing their duty.

The protest calling for the release of four leaders of the anti-establishment movement began at Bangkok’s Democracy Monument before activists marched to the City Pillar Shrine near Sanam Luang. Bottles and smoke bombs were thrown as protesters and police clashed on Saturday night, leaving 25 people injured including several police officers.

Reports that passers-by and medical volunteers had been attacked by security officials drew harsh criticism from social media users.

Responding to press questions on Monday, the PM insisted that police had acted strictly in line with their duty under the law. He said people should understand that police work with care and are human beings just like everyone else.