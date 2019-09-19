Thai PM floats idea of moving nation's capital

Citing overcrowded conditions in Bangkok, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has said moving the capital is a possibility.

He made the comment at the seminar "Connecting Thailand with the World", hosted by the Office of the National Economics and Social Development Council in Muang Thong Thani on Wednesday (September 18), and also vowed to extend the registration deadline for low-income earners to receive state welfare.

"There are two possible approaches to moving the capital," Prayut said.

"The first is finding a city that's neither too far nor too expensive to move to. The second is to decentralise the urban area to outer Bangkok to reduce crowding."

The second approach would preserve Bangkok's important landmarks, he said, while government and business facilities could be relocated to the city's perimeter, reducing the need for so many people to travel in and out of the city centre and thus easing traffic jams.

Moving the capital is just an idea and would require extensive research as to the economic and social impacts, Prayut said, but it is a possibility under his administration.