Thai PM 'has no time for Clubhouse'

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha told the press on Tuesday morning (Feb 23) that he did not use the famous mobile application “Clubhouse”, adding he had no time for it.

Clubhouse, an exclusive social networking app, has become increasingly popular among Thai netizens.

The application gained popularity during the Covid-19 outbreak when most people were forced to stay at home.

On Monday night (Feb 22), former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra had run a chat room on this application, drawing several persons to have conversation with.