Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha yesterday (Sept 8) scotched rumours of a coup d’etat, telling the press they were pure nonsense.

He also said he would “cure” the unemployment problem in the country.

The PM said the government aimed to help not just business giants but also SMEs and small retailers.

He said his government does not plan cash handouts of another Bt3,000 (S$130) to people, calling this too a rumour.

“The Bt3,000 cash handout has not been talked about at Cabinet meetings,” he added.