Thai PM says sorry over Covid-infected Egyptian soldier

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha today came out to apologise over the case of a visiting Egyptian soldier who was allowed to roam Rayong city before being found to be infected with Covid-19 virus.

He added that as the head of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, he regretted the incident and took full responsibility.

The 43-year-old Egyptian soldier landed at Rayong's U-Tapao Airport last Wednesday along with a delegation of 30 who were on their way to China on unexplained military business.

They were not confined to their Rayong hotel and visited a shopping mall. On Sunday, the soldier's Covid-19 test came back positive.

Prayuth admitted the case should never have happened, and said he had instructed the CCSA to review all relaxed measures, and ensure tight rules apply for all incoming and departing flights.

Prayut also asked Thais to remain confident in the country's public health system.

He added that the incident will not lead to a return of Thailand's full lockdown but would boost efforts to plug loopholes in disease control.

