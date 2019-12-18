Thai PM seeks revision of sentence-reduction system amid serial killer case

After the case of serial killer Somkid Pumpuang, dubbed Thailand's Jack the Ripper, being released and going on to allegedly commit another murder last Sunday, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha ordered the justice minister to overhaul the sentence-reduction system to prevent another serious case of a prisoner gaining freedom and then committing another crime.

"We have to be updated as the world moves forward, and look at other countries' laws and measures. Many have been monitoring our justice system. We have to correct what is wrong by working together." Prayut said.