Thai PM threatens to reshuffle the cabinet or dissolve parliament

The Prime Minister of Thailand, Mr Prayut Chan-o-cha.
PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network
The Nation/Asia News Network

A pall of gloom descended on the cabinet meeting yesterday (December 3) when Prime Minister and Minister of Defence mentioned about the government's quorum in promoting a commission to study the impact of the National Council for Peace and Order's actions and its use of power under Section 44.

Minister of the Office of the Prime Minister, Tewan Liptapallop informed the meeting that the meeting on December 4 should be harmonious to prevent an attack by the opposition.

Prime Minister replied, "We are a coalition government. You cannot do everything you want here."

Interior Minister, Anupong Paochinda was harsher in his response, saying: "Previously, when the Democrat Party was the government, I helped you to manage national affairs. Now that you are part of government, why don't you act appropriately in accordance with the current situation?"

Deputy Minister, Somkid Jatusripitak added that the issue was crucial to the continued functioning of government and the Democrat Party should not veto it.

During the 11am break, the Prime Minister held a meeting with Finance Minister, Uttama Saowanayon, Industry Minister, Suriya Juangroongruangkit, Education Minister, Nataphol Teepsuwan, and Minister of Social Development and Human Security, Juti Krairerk.

"If the parliamentary session tomorrow (December 4) fails again, we have to reshuffle the cabinet or dissolve the parliament" the Prime Minister said.

More about
Thailand prime minister Cabinet Politics and Government

TRENDING

SIA apologises for 17-hour flight delay that sparked man&#039;s viral Facebook rant
SIA apologises for 17-hour flight delay that sparked man's viral Facebook rant
Man wins dispute with siblings over sale of property worth $8.1 million
Man wins dispute with siblings over sale of property worth $8.1 million
Hong Kong protests: Students sent to rehab and told to pay $50,000 for damaging rail facilities
Hong Kong protests: Students sent to rehab and told to pay $50,000 for damaging rail facilities
Toddler falls to her death crossing incomplete link bridge in Sabah
Toddler falls to her death crossing incomplete link bridge in Sabah
Hakka association selling 13 semi-detached houses in Bukit Timah at $38m guide price
Hakka association selling 13 semi-detached houses in Bukit Timah at $38m guide price
Taiwanese girl drops 15kg in a year on &#039;McDonald&#039;s diet&#039; after colleague said she had &#039;big legs&#039;
Taiwanese girl drops 15kg in a year on 'McDonald's diet' after colleague said she had 'big legs'
Chinese man, 36, dies during job interview; said he had overworked in previous job
Chinese man, 36, dies during job interview; said he had overworked in previous job
GrabFood rider drops 30kg in 9 months after switching from PMD to bicycle for deliveries
GrabFood rider drops 30kg in 9 months after switching from PMD to bicycle for deliveries
Vietnamese girl gains 10kg in 2 years, shows beautiful &#039;reverse&#039; body transformation
Vietnamese girl gains 10kg in 2 years, shows beautiful 'reverse' body transformation
Taiwanese video shows Godfrey Gao&#039;s final journey from airport to funeral parlour
Taiwanese video shows Godfrey Gao's final journey from airport to funeral parlour
Teacher in Malaysia justifies pupil&#039;s poor grade with a note written in broken English
Teacher in Malaysia justifies pupil's poor grade with a note written in broken English
My NS buddies were always there for me: 5 Singaporean stories that will make your day
My NS buddies were always there for me: 5 Singaporean stories that will make your day

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

A day out: Singapore&#039;s Farrer Park, the bustling neighbourhood that never sleeps
A day out: Singapore's Farrer Park, the bustling neighbourhood that never sleeps
How to choose the best lighting for your home and where to buy it
How to choose the best lighting for your home and where to buy it
Shake Shack is opening a second outlet, Takashimaya&#039;s gift bazaar &amp; other deals this week
Shake Shack is opening a second outlet at Tanjong Pagar next year
Best chilli crab Singapore: Complete price guide to famous crab restaurants
Best chilli crab Singapore: Complete price guide to famous crab restaurants

Home Works

11 best hardware stores for all your DIY needs
11 best hardware stores for all your DIY needs
7 easy design hacks for a stylish home that requires minimal maintenance
7 easy design hacks for a stylish home that requires minimal maintenance
How to choose the best lighting for your home and where to buy it
How to choose the best lighting for your home and where to buy it
7 Insta-worthy homes you should not miss
7 Insta-worthy homes you should not miss

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

K-pop star Kang Daniel diagnosed with depression, to go on hiatus
K-pop star Kang Daniel diagnosed with depression, to go on hiatus
4-month-old baby in China dies after doctor suggests &#039;tui na&#039; massage instead of medicine
4-month-old baby in China dies after doctor suggests 'tui na' massage instead of medicine
Cha In-ha&#039;s agency releases statement on his death, urges public to refrain from spreading rumours
Cha In-ha's agency releases statement on his death, urges public to refrain from spreading rumours
Andie and Kate&#039;s top tip to stop their kids from having public meltdowns
Andie Chen lets his kids 'suffer the consequences' if they misbehave in public

SERVICES