Thai PM threatens return of restrictions if Covid-19 prevention measures not observed

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha announced on Tuesday (May 5) that both the public and private sectors should strictly apply social-distancing measures once the lockdown is lifted or restrictions will be applied again.

"As for people crowding stores to purchase alcohol, I have complained and issued new controls on the sale of alcoholic beverages. Now there are limitations on how many bottles can be sold and during what hours, so this does not happen again," the premier said.

He also warned that if people still crowd stores to purchase booze, the government will once again impose a ban.

He also said that customers should spend no more than two hours in shopping malls, so they don't get crowded and insisted that people's body temperature should be checked at every entrance.

