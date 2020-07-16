Thai PM urges press to tone down reports on new Covid-19 cases

In a press conference on Wednesday (July 15), Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha told reporters to make their reports on new Covid-19 cases less scary.

He said the latest case in Rayong province was the government’s fault and anybody affected by it will be provided with help.

When the PM asked what scares people into not leaving home, the answer he got was “the press”, and in response to that he told reporters: “You should ease off on spreading news about recent cases. Tell people to shop as usual as the situation is not severe.”

Moreover, he said, Thailand had suffered the Covid-19 crisis before and effectively brought it to an end.

“We can deal with these new cases as well,” he said. “We do not know if there will be more new infections and whether they will come from local people.”

It has been reported that the premier is planning to visit Rayong in the near future.

