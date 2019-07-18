Thai PM worried about country's image after overcharging complaint by tourists in Phuket

Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha is concerned about Thailand's tourism image after two Australian tourists filed a complaint with police that they were overcharged.

Lt-General Weerachon Sukhontapatipak, a staff of the prime minister, said on Thursday that Prayut had been informed of the case of the two Australians being overcharged and he had expressed concern about it.

Weerachon said the two tourists took a van from Phuket International Airport to a hotel for which they were charged Bt3,000 (S$132).

Weerachon quoted Prayut as saying that the government was taking all possible measures to promote tourism to Thailand, and make the country, especially Phuket, a world class tourist destination so that the country and Phuket's economy would benefit.