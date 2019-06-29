Thai police escort Chinese passenger off flight for opening emergency exit

PHOTO: Reuters
South China Morning Post

A Chinese man was escorted off a plane by Thai police on Wednesday after opening an emergency exit as his flight bound for central China was preparing to take off from Bangkok, according to a Chinese newspaper.

Thai Lion Air flight SL940 was scheduled to leave Don Mueang Airport for Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province, at 6.55pm but the incident caused its take-off to be delayed until 8.47pm, according to Flightview.com.

According to a witness, the man reached for the handle of the emergency exit and pulled it downwards, Chutian Metropolis Daily reported on Friday.

Shocked passengers shouted at him and a member of the cabin crew ran to the scene, the report said.

The witness was quoted as saying that the man seemed frightened and kept apologising to the flight attendant, saying he did not know he was not supposed to open the door.

Another passenger was quoted as saying that police officers boarded the aircraft and took the man and his luggage off.

Another said "it was lucky the plane had not taken off because if the door was opened while the plane was in mid-air, everybody would have been in danger".

The report did not identify the man or say what happened to him after he was taken off the flight. Thai Lion Air declined to comment on the matter.

There have been numerous reports in recent years of Chinese airline passengers behaving inappropriately, such as opening emergency exits and throwing coins into aircraft engines for good luck.

In April, a man from central China was detained for 10 days after tossing coins onto the ground beside the plane he was boarding in Wuhan. He told police he had been encouraged to make the "good luck" gesture by his mother-in-law.

This article was first published on South China Morning Post

More about

Airlines - Budget
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

5 unique places to check out at the new Funan mall
5 unique places to check out at the new Funan mall
Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki divorce: $130m worth of assets under spotlight
Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki divorce: $130m worth of assets under spotlight
Electricity tariffs to rise 6.4 per cent in third quarter to hit highest rate in nearly 5 years; gas tariffs to increase by 1.6 per cent
Electricity tariffs to rise 6.4% in third quarter to hit highest rate in nearly 5 years
Singapore first &#039;Netflix for cars&#039; lets you switch between Ferraris, Porsches and Maseratis every month
Singapore first 'Netflix for cars' lets you switch between Ferraris, Porsches and Maseratis every month
Fan Bingbing shoots down talk she&#039;s pregnant with tycoon&#039;s child
Fan Bingbing shoots down talk she's pregnant with tycoon's child
Malaysian woman lands in trouble after lending ATM card to friend
Malaysian woman lands in trouble after lending ATM card to friend
Man arrested for drink driving after crashing vehicle outside supermarket in Ang Mo Kio
Man arrested for drink driving after crashing vehicle outside supermarket in Ang Mo Kio
Andy Hui finally seen in public 72 days after cheating scandal
Andy Hui finally seen in public 72 days after cheating scandal
Husband gets beaten up while protecting wife from 4 drunk men, loses $3,000 of valuables
Husband gets beaten up while protecting wife from 4 drunk men, loses $3,000 of valuables
We sieved out the best TikTok #lifehacks to make your life easier
We sieved out the best TikTok #lifehacks to make your life easier
Love or obsession? Ex-stalker fan of K-pop idol reveals why it is not worth it
Love or obsession? Ex-stalker fan of K-pop idol reveals why it is not worth it
Indian woman gets trapped after posing underneath statue for laughs
WATCH: Woman gets stuck after crawling under statue for photo

LIFESTYLE

4 ways shopping actually improves your life
4 ways shopping actually improves your life
Restaurant review: Charm eatery &amp; bar in Bangkok hits every sweet spot with nostalgic Thai flavours
Restaurant review: Charm eatery & bar in Bangkok hits every sweet spot with nostalgic Thai flavours
Throw some kicks &amp; stay fit with these self defence classes in Singapore
Throw some kicks & stay fit with these self defence classes in Singapore
Singapore Food Festival to take place from July 12 to 28
Singapore Food Festival to take place from July 12 to 28

Home Works

House tour: A contemporary-style three-bedroom condominium that looks like a classy hotel suite
House tour: A contemporary-style three-bedroom condominium that looks like a classy hotel suite
5 not-so-common surface materials to consider
5 not-so-common surface materials to consider
Do you know these home renovation terms used in Singapore?
Do you know these home renovation terms used in Singapore?
A modern vintage-inspired 4-room HDB home with a $50,000 renovation
A modern vintage-inspired 4-room HDB home with a $50,000 renovation

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

This made my day: New airline pilot surprises parents by flying them for first time
This made my day: New airline pilot surprises parents by flying them for first time
Malaysian Grab driver praised for picking up Bangladeshi workers after 3 drivers rejected them for being &quot;smelly&quot;
Malaysian Grab driver praised for picking up Bangladeshi workers after 3 drivers rejected them for being "smelly"
Pretty Thai doctor, on first day of work, finds gecko in patient&#039;s ear
Pretty Thai doctor, on first day of work, finds gecko in patient's ear
GrabShoes? Man delivers food and steals customer&#039;s sneakers right after
GrabShoes? Man delivers food and steals customer's sneakers right after

SERVICES