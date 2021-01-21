Thai police hunt for killers of 7-year-old boy

Chiang Rai police have launched a manhunt for the killers of a seven-year-old boy who had gone missing since Saturday (Jan 16).

The body of Thanachot Pangruean was found in a banana plantation on Sunday (Jan 17), about two kilometres from his home.

The body was covered in wounds, and police found a hoe and two large pieces of wood nearby.

Thanachot’s uncle said he had last seen the child playing with his friends before he went missing. Police have also found children’s footprints walking from an area where the corpse was found.

Initial interrogation of the boy’s friends has not revealed much because each child’s testimony of what happened was different.