Thai police hunt for man for allegedly murdering ex-wife, mother-in-law

Police on Monday launched a manhunt for a Sukhothai man who allegedly shot dead his ex-wife and her mother in Prachin Buri's Kabin Buri district Sunday night after she refused to go back to him.

The Kabin Buri police station was alerted of the double murders at 12.30am and rushed to the scene. Piyanan Charoenburanaphan, 43, was shot twice, the bullets striking near her mouth and the right side of her head.

Her mother, Wareerat Charoenburanaphan, 61, was shot once in the forehead.

Pongyos Wongwiroj, former husband of Wareerat, found the bodies and called police.

Pongyos told police that Wareerat had phoned him to say that Piyanan had quarrelled with her ex-husband, identified only by his nickname Thong, so he went to the house in Moo 8 village in Tambon Muang Kao to check, only to find both mother and daughter dead.

Pongyos said Piyanan left Thong to stay with her mother in Kabin Buri but Thong came to the house several times, asking her to return to live with him in Sukhothai.

When Piyanan refused, Thong threatened to kill her and her mother. Piyanan had filed a complaint with police but no action had been taken against Thong.