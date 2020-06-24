Thai police hunt for Volvo driver who crushed pregnant woman to death

Police in Bangkok’s Min Buri district have launched a manhunt for the driver of a black Volvo who ran over and killed a five-month pregnant woman on Sunday (June 21).

Thanayut Puttipeng, 19, was on a motorbike with his pregnant girlfriend Nadiyah, 21, in the Sunwinthawong neighbourhood at around 10.30pm, when they were suddenly hit by a car. The victim slid off the bike upon impact and was crushed to death as the car drove off.

CCTV images show the car stopped 8 kilometres from the accident site, where the driver came out and waved down a taxi.

Police have seized the Volvo and sent it to the Forensics Department for examination.

Investigators have found that the car initially belonged to a woman, who sold it to a man in 2016. The man died in 2019, leaving the car to his girlfriend, who claimed it had been stolen by her dead boyfriend’s friend.