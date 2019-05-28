Thai police pounce on condo block, scupper illegal rental operation

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network
The Nation/Asia News Network

Seven people have been arrested in the wake of complaints by Bangkok residents that that some of their neighbours were renting out their condos on a daily basis in brazen defiance of the law.

The Thai Tourist Police Bureau sent 40 officials to the luxury block 'C Ekkamai' three days after residents complained that the culprits were also not reporting the checking-in of foreigners, as required in law, and running a quasi-hotel operation.

There was even a "check-in" procedure, a faux-reception area set up to receive guests as well as a maid service provided for the 'guests".

Police say one person was charged with running a hotel without a licence, while five condo owners were charged with illegally offering their rooms for daily rental and not reporting foreigners staying in their property.

One person, a foreigner, was charged with not staying at their previously reported address.

The condo's residents said they were furious that facilities they paid for were being used for outsiders, including tourists, to enjoy - the law limits rentals to monthly and longer terms.

The Tourist Police are now trying to track down the person who advertised the condos online.

More about

Thailand Rental
