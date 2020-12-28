Thai police probing case of woman who fell to her death from quarantine hotel

Huamak Police Station is investigating the case of a 51-year-old woman who fell to her death from an eight-storey hotel in Bangkok's Bang Kapi district on Sunday (Dec 27).

The hotel is serving as a state quarantine centre.

Police in protective suit found the woman's body on the second floor awning of the hotel. Outsiders were immediately blocked from entering the area.

According to the case history of the deceased, she had taken a flight from South Korea at 11.10 pm on Dec 24 and checked in at the hotel at 1.52 am on Dec 25 to undergo quarantine.

Her first Covid-19 test was negative.

Police are investigating the scene and interrogating witnesses to determine whether the deceased had jumped or fallen before sending the body for autopsy.

