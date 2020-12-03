Thai police puzzled over dead man found in pool of blood

A man was found lying in a pool of blood near the Boromratchonnee intersection in Bangkok, and it is believed he may have succumbed to injuries from an accident.

On Monday (Nov 30), Bang Phlat Police Station received a call at around 10pm about a man lying unconscious on the footpath, with blood flowing from his nose and mouth.

Paramedics were called from Vajira Hospital nearby, but were unable to save the man, who was later identified as Sunchai Choeisophon, 51.

Police found identification documents, bank book and Bt5,000 (S$220) in cash on his person.

Witnesses said they saw the man kick a Teflon box before falling down.

Initial inspection shows that the cause of death may be an accident, but police are investigating to see if the man had been attacked.