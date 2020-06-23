Thai policeman charged with wife's murder

A police officer, whose wife was found dead under suspicious circumstances, was charged with murder and decommissioned on Monday (June 22).

The body of Pimchadaporn Pooyamsai, 30, was found on a sofa in her house in Bangkok’s Bang Kapi district on Saturday with a .45 pistol in her hand. Bullet marks were seen on the left-hand side of her head.

Her husband Pol Captain Songkrot Boonsong initially claimed his wife had killed herself, but her family dismissed the claim, countering that the shot was on the left side of her head, while Pimchadaporn was a right-handed person.

On Monday, Metropolitan Police chief Pol Lt-General Pakkapong Pongpetra said forensic tests proved the cause of death was not suicide and Songkrot was taken in for questioning, during which he confessed to shooting his wife.

He claimed he snapped while they were having an argument and that he was having problems with his in-laws.

Pimchadaporn’s mother said Songkrot was a hot-tempered man and often assaulted his wife, so when she heard that her daughter had killed herself, she refused to believe it.