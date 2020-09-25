Thai politician sentenced to 99 years in jail for corruption

Watana Muangsook, a core Pheu Thai Party member, was sentenced to 99 years in jail on Thursday after being found guilty of demanding bribes in the Baan Ua-arthorn housing project scandal.

The Supreme Court ruled that former social development and human security minister Watana, Mana Vongpivat, Pornprom Vongpivat, Apichart Chansakulporn and Arisman Pongruangrong had abused their positions to gain benefits for themselves from the Thaksin-era low-cost housing scheme.

They were also found guilty of breaching their duties resulting in corruption or damage to others and of accepting property or benefits for themselves.

Watana was sentenced to 99 years and Apichart to 66 years in prison, but by law their jail time will be limited to 50 years.