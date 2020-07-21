Thai pro-democracy group launches hunger strike

Activists from the New Life Network (NLN) began a hunger strike in front of Government House on Monday to protest General Prayut Chan-o-cha’s extended stay in power.

NLN protesters Pumiwat Rangkasiwit and Siranya Thongchuea were joined by activist Somyot Pruksakasemsuk, who offered them moral support.

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and his accomplices had worsened the economy and widened the gap between rich and poor since coming to power in the 2014 coup, Pumiwat said.

The government should solve people’s economic problems during the virus crisis by issuing practical measures to help the unemployed, said the protesters.

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network

They also demanded that the government be more responsive to people’s wishes and to public participation.

“You must listen to us or resign!” they said.

Their petition was received by the Prime Minister's Office’s vice minister, Suporn Atthawong, who invited the leaders to discuss their demands.