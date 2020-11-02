Thai protest leader arrested in hospital

Pro-democracy protest leader Panusaya “Rung” Sithijirawattanakul, who was closely guarded at her room in Praram 9 Hospital, was arrested on Saturday with a warrant issued by the Pathumwan Municipal Court.

On Saturday, police from Pathumwan Police Station came to the hospital with the arrest warrant for her, for violating the state of the emergency during the Covid-19 pandemic on June 5 and June 22.

Despite her hospitalisation, the police requested her to give them her fingerprints as she will be taken from the hospital on Monday.

After the previous arrest, Panusaya’s hair was cut and dyed black, presumably by the authorities. Her glasses were reportedly broken during the detention.